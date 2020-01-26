Delphy (DPY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $327.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $327.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.03207659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.