Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Price Target Raised to $1.20 at UBS Group

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

DNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

NYSE:DNR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.55. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,739,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,177,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,641,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

