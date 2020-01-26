Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Devon Energy stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Devon Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 309,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

