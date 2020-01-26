DigixDAO Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $29.90 or 0.00352977 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bitbns. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $59.81 million and $483,837.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.03218208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00204186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, AirSwap, OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.