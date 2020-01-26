Dimension Chain (EON) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $71.22 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Dimension Chain Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

