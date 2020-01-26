Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.