DraftCoin (DFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $59.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. DraftCoin has a market cap of $36,464.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

