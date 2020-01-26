Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 150 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

NYSE UTX opened at $153.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $140.18.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

