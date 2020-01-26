Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 300 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 361,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.