Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670,050 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.13% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after buying an additional 2,246,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,011,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,351,000 after buying an additional 320,799 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth $44,982,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 107.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,470,000 after buying an additional 1,093,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,415,000 after buying an additional 504,145 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

