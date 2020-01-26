Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NYSE EMR opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

