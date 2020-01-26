Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,215,000 after buying an additional 1,607,990 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

