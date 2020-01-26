Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.42% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HESM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 582,085 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

NYSE:HESM opened at $23.48 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.