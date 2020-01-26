Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

