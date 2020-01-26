Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Dunnedin Ventures Inc (CVE:DVI) were down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 378,917 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 363,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI)

Dunnedin Ventures Inc engages in the exploration and development of base metals and diamonds in the Americas. It also explores for gold and copper resources. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna diamond project covering an area of 166,463 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Trapper project with 3,756 hectare area located near Atlin in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

