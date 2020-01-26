DWS (ASX:DWS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $1.06. DWS shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 52,295 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $139.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.10.

About DWS (ASX:DWS)

DWS Limited provides information technology services to corporations and government bodies in Australia. The company offers a suite of integrated solutions, including IT consulting services, such as IT strategy and architecture advice, program and project management, business and technical analysis, custom application development, systems integration and solution testing, and robotics processing automation; and digital solutions incorporating data automation and capture systems, and customer-led, digital strategy, and design services.

