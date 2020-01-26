Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $2.30 price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

DLNG remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Friday. 74,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,682. The company has a quick ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $72.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.