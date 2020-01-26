easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,570

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.50) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,435.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,194.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last three months, insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.