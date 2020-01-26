Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $96.84. 2,626,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eaton has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

