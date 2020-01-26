Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Robert W. Baird

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a positive rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.56.

Eaton stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 16,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,191 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eaton by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

