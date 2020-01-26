El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOCO. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

LOCO stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $514.52 million, a PE ratio of -483.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

