Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.58

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00018344 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Kucoin and LBank. Elastos has a market cap of $27.38 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.03194496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00124746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,360,369 coins and its circulating supply is 17,372,309 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

