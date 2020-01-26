Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives $57.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.89.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,512. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63.
In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3,313.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Resorts
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
