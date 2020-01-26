Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 308,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 4,112.97%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

