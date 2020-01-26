Electroneum Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Bitbns. Electroneum has a total market cap of $39.33 million and approximately $130,320.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,972,276,213 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Kucoin, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

