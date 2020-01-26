Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Ellaism has a market cap of $24,580.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.01937078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00102504 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.