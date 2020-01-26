Elysium (ELS) Trading Down 95.2% Over Last Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00643324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007948 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

