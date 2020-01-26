Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.38 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 103,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $749.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,548 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

