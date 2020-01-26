Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$31.13. 556,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.35. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. Empire has a 12 month low of C$27.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

