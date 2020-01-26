EncrypGen (DNA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. EncrypGen has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $317.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EncrypGen has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.18 or 0.03201324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00202448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00124689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EncrypGen

EncrypGen’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

