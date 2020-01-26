Energycoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $166,116.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

