Entegris Inc (ENTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on February 19th

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

Entegris has raised its dividend by an average of 66.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.