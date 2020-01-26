Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.38. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 12,945 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Entree Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Entree Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a market cap of $66.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Entree Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entree Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.