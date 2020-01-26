EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 858,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in EOG Resources by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 79,441 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.95.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.