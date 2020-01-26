EOS (EOS) Price Hits $3.55 on Major Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $2.05 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00042267 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb and Tidebit. In the last week, EOS has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,978,343 coins and its circulating supply is 950,278,332 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Ovis, Bibox, ABCC, Zebpay, Livecoin, Kraken, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Coinone, Exmo, EXX, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bit-Z, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, C2CX, Huobi, Poloniex, CoinTiger, BitFlip, WazirX, Coinbe, CPDAX, Bilaxy, Kuna, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Rfinex, DigiFinex, BitMart, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, Gate.io, Bithumb, GOPAX, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, CoinBene, Coinrail, QBTC, Neraex, Koinex, OTCBTC, DOBI trade, COSS, Upbit, IDAX, Vebitcoin, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Tidebit, BCEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDCM, Liqui, Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC, Coinsuper, LBank, Bitbns, Cryptomate, OEX, TOPBTC, DragonEX, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

