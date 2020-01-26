Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

