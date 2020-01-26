Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

NYSE FCX opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.