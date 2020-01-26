Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,752 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

