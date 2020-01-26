ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 1% This Week

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 1% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $52,261.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.03202174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00202873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Mercatox and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.