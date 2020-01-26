Essentia Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $371,582.00 and approximately $36,695.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.