Ether-1 1-Day Volume Hits $12,150.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a market cap of $272,826.00 and $12,150.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00326913 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002189 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012311 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 41,928,903 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

