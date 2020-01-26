Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $281,195.00 and $8,700.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00332272 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011646 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002236 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008521 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 41,958,760 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

