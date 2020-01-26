Ethereum Cash Market Cap Tops $46,013.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ethereum Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Cash has a market capitalization of $46,013.00 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.03150201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00123786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology . Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.