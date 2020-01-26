E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Announces Earnings Results

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ETFC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

