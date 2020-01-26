Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVBG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

