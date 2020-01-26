Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Trading Down 7.9% Following Insider Selling

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $18.02, approximately 4,720,873 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,858,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Specifically, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,639 shares of company stock worth $7,267,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 105.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

