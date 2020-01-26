EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $20,850.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00018277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.19 or 0.05614423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026553 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00128740 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033310 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars.

