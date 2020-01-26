Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s 10th Largest Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

