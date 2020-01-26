Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.25.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.30. 144,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,455. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $212.75 and a fifty-two week high of $420.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

