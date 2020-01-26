Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Capitalization Tops $34,142.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 102.1% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $34,142.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

